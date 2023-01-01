Josh Hartnett's wife won't be watching his Black Mirror episode

Josh Hartnett has revealed his family wouldn't be viewing his latest television work.

On Friday, the Oppenheimer star told ET Canada that his wife - St Trinian's actress Tamsin Egerton - was "not going to watch" his upcoming episode of Black Mirror.

"She asked me what it was about when I read it right off the bat... And she was like, 'No, I won't be watching it,'" the 44-year-old actor recalled. "She can't separate herself from the entertainment that she's watching it on like a visceral level. So I get that. I totally understand it."

The Pearl Harbor actor admitted that while Tamsin, 34, would be missing the premiere, she would give the episode a watch eventually.

"But she's a big fan. Eventually she'll watch it and then she'll be mad at me," Josh added.

The episode - titled Beyond The Sea - saw Josh starring alongside Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul, with the story revolving around two astronauts from an alternate 1969 embarking on a long-term mission in deep space.

Black Mirror season 6 is streaming now on Netflix.