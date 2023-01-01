Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to run for US president

Arnold Schwarzenegger has expressed his desire to run for US president.

In a recent episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the Terminator star was asked if he wanted to run for the role.

"Absolutely," the 75-year-old actor replied. "Put me in because it's... look - it's a no brainer. I see so clearly how I could win that election."

"I think the field was wide open in 2016. And I think the field is open right now," Arnold continued. "I mean, think about it right now. I mean, who is there? There is really not a person that can bring everyone together."

While Arnold is not eligible to put himself forward for the presidency because he was not born in the United States, the FUBAR actor has competed in the gubernatorial races in California, and won in 2003 and 2006.

"I mean, it's like me and California. And when that was, you know, running for governor," Arnold added. "It was clear that people are looking for some new answer, not a right wing or left wing, but someone that can bring the nation together."

Arnold's latest series, FUBAR, is currently streaming on Netflix.