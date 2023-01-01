Duke and Duchess of Sussex part ways with Spotify

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have parted ways with Spotify.

In a joint statement on Thursday, representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's production company, Archewell Audio, and the music streaming service announced that they had "mutually" ended their partnership.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," they stated.

Spotify officials confirmed it was not renewing Meghan's podcast Archetypes for a second series.

The royal couple inked a $20 million (£15.6 million) multi-year deal with the streaming platform in 2020 and it was expected that the partnership would lead to the creation of multiple projects.

However, only one series came to fruition; Archetypes, a 12-episode podcast which launched in April 2022 and featured Meghan in conversation with guests such as Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, and Serena Williams.

A representative from WME, the talent agency now representing Meghan, hinted that Archetypes would continue elsewhere.

"The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify. Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform," they told The Wall Street Journal.

Archetypes was popular during its run and topped podcast charts around the world. The 41-year-old also won the People's Choice Award for The Pop Podcast of 2022 for the series in December.