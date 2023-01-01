Wham! Netflix documentary release date announced

An official release date for the forthcoming Wham! documentary has been announced.

The documentary - simply titled Wham! - is set to premiere on the streaming platform on 5 July, preceded by screenings in a selection of U.K. theatres the week before.

Wham! will tell the story of the infamous musical duo of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, detailing their road to stardom and the huge success that followed throughout the '80s.

"We met when I was 11 and Andrew was 12," a young George explains in archival footage featured in the official trailer released on Thursday.

An older Andrew adds, "And there was only ever one thing that I wanted to do - be in a band with George."

According to a press release from Netflix, the documentary features "unprecedented access to both George and Andrew's personal archive including remarkable and never-before-seen footage, alongside rare, candid and previously unheard interviews" and charts "their incredible journey from school friends to superstars".

Wham! is directed by documentary filmmaker Chris Smith, whose credits include Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal.

George died in December 2016 at the age of 53.