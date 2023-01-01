John Boyega wishes Jamie Foxx 'all the good health' after hospitalisation

John Boyega has sent his well-wishes to Jamie Foxx following his medical emergency.

While speaking to Extra at the American Black Film Festival in Miami on Wednesday, the Star Wars actor was asked whether anyone involved with his new movie, They Cloned Tyrone, had spoken to his co-star following his hospitalisation in April.

"No, nobody's spoken to Jamie. So we'll see him when we see him and we wish him all the good health and make sure that he just recovers in the right way," John told the outlet. "He's a huge inspiration and we miss him a lot. We miss you, man."

Jamie was taken to hospital in April for an undisclosed health issue. His daughter Corinne Foxx told fans in May that the actor had been released "weeks" prior and was recovering.

Elsewhere in his interview, John discussed working with Jamie before he was hospitalised.

"I think Jamie Foxx has been doing it since the earliest days. I was really enticed by him on how much he's been able to diversify his skillset," John said. "You know, a singer, a producer, an actor, a businessman, coming from my position growing up, you look at that and go, 'I would love to embody just 2% of that.'"

He continued, "It was very nuanced. I mean you're playing a clone, you're playing multiple different types of characters so there was a lot of studying going into it but I was supported so well by Teyonah Parris, Jamie, Juel (Taylor), our director, so it was really a fun time... They made hard work smooth and easy."

They Cloned Tyrone will premiere on Netflix on 21 July.