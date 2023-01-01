Al Pacino becomes a father again at 83

Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah have welcomed their first child together.

The Godfather actor's representative Stan Rosenfield confirmed the arrival of the 83-year-old's fourth child to The Associated Press on Thursday night following a series of reports.

A representative for the couple subsequently divulged their son's name in a statement to DailyMail.com.

The statement read, "I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino."

In late May, a rep for the Scarface actor confirmed to TMZ that Noor, a 29-year-old producer, was eight months pregnant with their first child together.

Commenting on the pregnancy in a video obtained by the Daily Mail, Pacino said, "It's very special. It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

He added that he did not yet know the baby's sex.

Roman is Pacino's fourth child in total; he also shares daughter Julie, 33, with acting coach Jan Tarrant, as well as 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton with his ex-girlfriend, actress Beverly D'Angelo.

Pacino and Alfallah first sparked romance rumours in April 2022 when they were pictured grabbing dinner. However, a source told Page Six at the time that they started dating during the pandemic in 2020.