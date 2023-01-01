Cynthia Nixon implies Sex and the City cast were 'walking on eggshells' around Kim Cattrall

Cynthia Nixon has implied the Sex and the City cast were "walking around on eggshells" because Kim Cattrall didn't want to be there.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress made the admission when asked if the dynamic felt different without her former co-star's presence in the revival series And Just Like That...

"Yes, it did feel very different. It felt very different also because we have these new amazing characters, and we're older and our fictional children are now largely grown. Many things felt different," she began. "But the main thing that felt so great was that everybody who was there really wanted to be there. That's just the bottom line.

"We all love each other, we love our show, we wanted to do more of it. And we all wanted to be there. So that makes an enormous difference, that you're not walking around on eggshells with someone who's unhappy for reasons that are hard to even understand what they are."

Nixon and Cattrall starred alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in Sex and the City between 1998 and 2004 and two movie continuations in 2008 and 2010. However, Cattrall and Parker became embroiled in a feud after the former declined to be involved in a third film and she was subsequently not asked to participate in And Just Like That...

However, it was recently confirmed that Cattrall filmed a cameo as Samantha Jones for the second season without the presence of her co-stars or showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Nixon confirmed to Vanity Fair that she read Samantha's appearance in the script but has not seen the episode. When she was asked if she has been in touch with Cattrall, she closed the subject by stating, "That is all I'm gonna say, I'm afraid. And that’s much more than I've ever said to anybody."

And Just Like That... returns on 22 June.