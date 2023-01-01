Eva Longoria was once asked to act 'more Latiny and spicy' during TV performance

Eva Longoria was once asked to act "more Latiny and spicy" by an executive on a TV show.

The Desperate Housewives actress, who is of Mexican descent, revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday night that she received the note during her time on U.S. soap opera The Young and the Restless between 2001 and 2003.

During a game of Plead the Fifth, she was asked, "What is the most misogynistic note that you've ever received from a Hollywood executive?"

She replied, "'Can you do that more spicy?' When I was on The Young and the Restless. 'Can you do that more Latiny and spicy?' I was like, I don't know what that means."

Host Andy quipped, "Wow, that's also a little racist," to which Eva sarcastically agreed, "Yeah, a little bit."

Elsewhere in the game, the actress, who is close friends with Victoria Beckham, was asked to name her least favourite Spice Girls song and she diplomatically replied, "I love them all. I really do."

In 2019, when Eva publicly supported her Desperate Housewives co-star Felicity Huffman amid the college admissions scandal, she revealed that Felicity stood up for her when a co-worker bullied her on the show.

During the game, Andy asked Eva to identify the colleague and divulge how she was bullied, but the 48-year-old pleaded the fifth, meaning she didn't have to answer the question.

Eva appeared on the show to promote her feature directorial debut, Flamin' Hot, which is streaming on Hulu/Disney+ now. She and U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed hundreds of people onto the White House's South Lawn on Thursday for a screening of the movie.