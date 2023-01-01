Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham struggle with anxiety

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have opened up about their struggles with anxiety.

During an interview with their close friend Selena Gomez for Wondermind, a mental health resource, the singer asked the married couple if they're affected by anxiety like her.

Nicola, 28, responded, "I think we definitely both get anxiety. I definitely get anxiety and I think that's something I really struggle with."

The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress explained that lies on the Internet particularly get her down.

"If (people) comment on my appearance and stuff, that doesn't bother me," she shared. "But what really bothers me is when they say something that's so untruthful and it's just a blatant lie, and I want to respond and just say like, 'That's just not true.' And I wish they knew the truth. That hurts my feelings, truthfully. But I try to ignore it."

The Rare singer, 30, then prompted Brooklyn, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, to share his experience by stating that men "don't talk enough about the stresses and anxiety".

The 24-year-old admitted he has "the worst anxiety" and added, "I mean, literally my wife is my therapist. We're always together, so whenever there's something on my mind, if it's stressing me out, we're very good at communicating."

Nicola and Brooklyn got married in April 2022.