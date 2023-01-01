Niecy Nash still feels 'like a newlywed' almost three years after wedding

Niecy Nash still feels "like a newlywed" despite marrying her wife Jessica Betts almost three years ago.

The Scream Queens actress, who surprised her fans when she announced she had married singer/actress Jessica in August 2020, told USA Today that she was in her best marriage so far.

"I still feel like a newlywed, let's start there. This is my favourite marriage by far. The third time really is a charm," she praised.

Niecy, 53, was previously married to Don Nash, the father of her three children, for 13 years until 2007 and Jay Tucker from 2011 until their split in October 2019.

While she was previously in relationships with men, Niecy does not see her marriage to a woman as "a big news flash".

"I don't know if there's a big news flash as far as I'm concerned because I don't feel like anything about me has changed. I am the same person, just in a better relationship," the Dahmer star said.

She jokingly added, "I don't even know what I was doing over there with them straights. It wasn't no fun over there. I'm having the time of my life over here."

The actress, who has declined to label her sexual orientation, noted that some people have treated her differently since she became a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

"All the choices you make in life, people who know you and people who don't know you, ironically, have an opinion about. But it's so weird that people have opinions about things that don't affect them one bit," she stated. "How you want to identify, what your pronouns are, who you want to marry, who you want to date, all of those things really have no impact on anyone other than you and the person you're doing it with. But people have opinions. And some like it and some don't. I don't care either way."