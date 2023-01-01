Lady Gaga took time out to ‘heal and recharge’

Lady Gaga stayed out of the spotlight in recent months to allow herself time to “heal and recharge”.

The Hold My Hand singer detailed the reasons for her low profile by sharing an open letter on her Instagram account. In the message, Lady Gaga asked fans to forgive her absence and revealed she has been working on both her personal and professional life behind closed doors.

“I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling,” she shared on Friday. “I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity — to create within myself and to have a personal life that’s just for me.”

The 37-year-old star disclosed she has been splitting her time between various projects.

“I’ve been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way,” Gaga explained.

“I wrote and produced music for a special project, I prepared for months developing my character for Joker, I filmed Joker for many months (a very introspective time), I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on the Chromatica Ball film edit.”

The Grammy winner signed off by assuring her followers, known as Little Monsters, that she hasn’t forgotten about them and values their support.

“I’m sure that may feel different because I haven’t always been so private (I bet that will make some of you laugh) — but I LOVE my fans, my little monsters, so much and that will never change,” she added.