Lily Collins teases 'unexpected twists' in new season of Emily in Paris

Lily Collins has promised “unexpected twists” in the new season of Emily in Paris.

Filming on the fourth instalment of the hit Netflix show has been delayed due to the ongoing writers’ strike, but the actress insisted it will be worth the wait.

Lily, who plays the title character Emily Cooper in the show, was speaking in a video released at Netflix’s global TUDUM fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, when she dropped some juicy hints about the new episodes.

“We are getting ready for season four of Emily in Paris and are so excited to see what’s next for Emily,” Lily said in the clip released on Saturday. “It’s safe to say we ended on a dramatic note last season, and surprise! It does not end there.”

Season three finished on a cliff-hanger, with fans left desperate to know if Emily would finally decide to pursue a relationship with Gabriel.

Lily promised there would be “answers” for all the questions left unresolved in the previous series.

The 34-year-old star also teased the prospect of a relocation for her fashion forward character, implying Emily could swap Paris for another romantic European destination.

“What I can tell is we have more fun, more fashion and of course, more drama in store for you all,” Lily revealed. “Emily is going to have to decide if everything she’s ever wanted is really what she needs and while Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season.

“Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.”