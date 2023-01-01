Kim Kardashian congratulates sister Kourtney Kardashian on baby news

Kim Kardashian has shared her excitement over her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy news.

The SKIMS founder celebrated the announcement that her older sibling is having a baby with husband Travis Barker by commenting under Kourtney’s Instagram post reveal.

Kim added a series of emojis including a heart, a pregnant woman and crying face to show her elation. She also re-shared the video of Kourtney publicly revealing her big news to her Instagram Stories alongside the comment, "Congrats!!! We're having a Kravis baby!!!"

The 44-year-old reality star broke the news to her Blink-182 drummer spouse by holding up a huge homemade sign reading “Travis I’m Pregnant” as she attended the band’s concert in Los Angeles on Friday.

Khloe Kardashian revealed she is also over the moon about her sister's pregnancy, writing on Instagram Stories: "Congratulations my cuties!!! My baby is having a baby!!!! I love you and baby sooooo much."

Kourtney has three children - Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight - with her former partner Scott Disick, while Travis has two children - Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17 — with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also has stepdaugher Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who is the daughter of Shanna and boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Travis’ daughter Alabama has also reacted to the exciting news.

The teenager re-shared the pregnancy reveal video to her Instagram Stories, and added the message “Baby #7”.

Travis' ex Shanna has also reacted to the news after a fan asked her to share her "thoughts on the new baby".

“Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world," she replied on Instagram.

Shanna added she had known about the pregnancy "for weeks".