Jon Hamm 'meant' to play Ben Affleck's Gone Girl role

Jon Hamm has claimed he missed out on a starring role in Gone Girl that went to Ben Affleck.

In a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - where the 52-year-old actor made an appearance alongside his Mad Men co-star John Slattery - Jon revealed he was "meant" to star in the 2014 thriller.

"I was down to the very end of that. It was meant to be me, but we had to film the continuing adventures of Mr Draper," the actor confirmed.

The Top Gun: Maverick star added that not being able to take on a film set in his native St Louis was a missed opportunity, before making a baseball quip about Ben.

"Poor Ben, a Boston guy, had to wear a Cardinals hat," Jon joked. "He was not very happy about it."

Back in February, it was reported that the Baby Driver star was engaged to 35-year-old actress Anna Osceola, whom he met on the set of Mad Men in 2015.

Jon was previously linked with actress Jennifer Westfeldt between 1997 and 2015.