Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen determined to raise children 'with the right values'

Tom Brady has opened up about how he and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen co-parent their children.

While speaking to E! News for an interview published on Sunday, the former NFL quarterback discussed raising his children with his ex-wife Gisele.

"My parents taught me a lot of great values," Tom told the outlet of attempting to give his children a similar upbringing to his own. "I'm trying to do the same even though my life now is different than when I grew up. But I feel like I'm still very much the same person that is going to do the best I could do with my kids."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion grew up outside San Francisco as the youngest child and only son to Galynn and Tom Brady Sr.

He shares 15-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, as well as 13-year-old Benjamin and 10-year-old Vivian with Gisele.

"I'm trying to raise them - we all are, myself and their mom - in a very loving way toward one another," Tom continued in his interview. "To be very kind, to be empathetic and to have great perspective. Our kids are growing up in different ways than we grew up but also we want to raise them with the right values."

When asked about his favourite moments of fatherhood, Tom said, "It's just the individual moments that you share with the kids."

He recalled, "I have this wall where I measure how tall they are. And I said, 'You guys look like you've grown, let's see how much you've grown.' They grew two inches in two months, both of them. Big growth spurts."