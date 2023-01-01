Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis honour Bruce Willis for Father's Day

Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis have paid tribute to Bruce Willis for Father's Day.

The Die Hard star's ex-wife Demi and current wife Emma each took to Instagram on Sunday with Father's Day posts.

"Forever grateful to you BW for giving me these three beautiful girls," Demi captioned a black-and-white photo of Bruce with their daughters. "We love our #girldad. Happy Father's Day!"

Bruce and Demi were married from 1987 to 2000, and share three children together: 34-year-old Rumer, 31-year-old Scout, and 29-year-old Tallulah.

Meanwhile, Emma wrote, "Father's Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones. Where it might not be 'conventional,' what he's teaching them will span generations. Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience."

Besides the photo of Bruce and their eldest child, she concluded, "Happy Father's Day to the greatest dad I know, who will forever be the gift that keeps giving within our family."

Emma and Bruce have been married since 2009. They share two children: 11-year-old Mabel and nine-year-old Evelyn.

Both families teamed up in February to announce that the action star had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.