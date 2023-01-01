Cynthia Nixon teases plot in second season of And Just Like That...

Cynthia Nixon has teased the plot of And Just Like That...'s second season.

While speaking to Parade, the Sex and the City star discussed what fans could expect from the show's upcoming second season, in which she plays Miranda Hobbes alongside David Eigenberg as Miranda's husband Steve Brady and Sara Ramirez as her love interest Che Diaz.

"Where we left Miranda at the end of the last season, she had made this big, bold decision to renounce her very coveted internship and follow Che to California to be the girlfriend of the new TV star," Cynthia summarised. "That's where we pick them up, and it has lots of wonderful things and lots of pitfalls as one could imagine. I can't say much more than that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Cynthia addressed some "negative fan reactions" she'd seen regarding the first season's plot. Fans online criticised the move for Cynthia's character to spark a romance with Che, a nonbinary character.

Cynthia maintained that the original Sex and the City characters had "always been on a journey of self-discovery", explaining, "I think on the most basic level they were not women (whose) first item on their to-do list was to get married and have children."

She added, "And so, if that very traditional female path is not the one that they were intending to walk down, well, what path were they going to take? And they had to, to some extent, create their own path."

And Just Like That... returns on Thursday.