Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on Kim Cattrall's And Just Like That... cameo

Sarah Jessica Parker has broken her silence on Kim Cattrall's And Just Like That... cameo.

In early May, it was revealed that Cattrall had reprised her Sex and the City role of Samantha Jones for a cameo in the season two finale of the revival series And Just Like That...

Breaking her silence on her co-star's cameo in an interview with The New Yorker, Parker revealed showrunner Michael Patrick King "begged" her not to talk about it. However, she confirmed, "I am in the scene."

According to reports, the cameo scene will feature a phone call between Samantha and Parker's Carrie Bradshaw. Cattrall reportedly filmed it on her own in a garage without any of her co-stars or King present.

Reflecting on bringing back older characters in an interview with the Daily Mail, Parker added, "We've been really thoughtful about the ways in which we've, you know, approached characters that hadn't been around, the ways we have invited actors back and it's been, you know, really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it's been a lot of joy."

Parker and Cattrall starred alongside Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in Sex and the City between 1998 and 2004 and two movie continuations in 2008 and 2010. However, they became embroiled in a feud after Cattrall declined to be involved in a third film and she was subsequently not asked to participate in And Just Like That...

"We felt like it had been made clear by her that this was not a character she wanted to revisit," Parker explained to The New Yorker about Cattrall's absence on Monday.

Addressing their alleged feud, the 58-year-old stated, "It's the weirdest thing, to be told we're in a catfight. I would never speak poorly about Kim. I just wouldn't."

And Just Like That... returns on Thursday.