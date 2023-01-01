Elton John calls Phillip Schofield affair criticism 'totally homophobic'

Sir Elton John has opened up about his feelings on the Phillip Schofield scandal.

Phillip, 61, resigned from ITV last month and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an "unwise but not illegal" affair with a younger male runner on This Morning.

During an interview with the Radio Times this week, the Tiny Dancer singer labelled the media and public reaction to Phillip as "totally homophobic".

"If it was a straight guy in a fling with a young woman, it wouldn't even make the papers," Elton told the publication.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 76-year-old singer confessed he has never attended Glastonbury - despite being scheduled to headline the festival this weekend.

"I've never played it and I've never been," the multiple Grammy winner admitted. "It's the only really important festival for me in the world, to be honest. It's all about music. Some American ones are good, but some are a bit posey. Glastonbury gives new acts a chance."

Elton has been scheduled to play the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, marking the end of his five-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The tour has seen him perform 333 shows across the globe.