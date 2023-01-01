Kelly Osbourne teases Prince Harry for 'whining' and 'complaining'

Kelly Osbourne has opened up about her feelings towards Prince Harry.

During an episode of the I've Had It podcast aired on Tuesday, the 38-year-old TV personality let loose on the prince, calling him a "t**t".

"I think Harry is a f**king t**t. I do. He's a whining, whinging, complaining, 'woe is me, I'm the only one that's ever had mental problems. My life was so hard,'" she told hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie 'Pumps' Sullivan.

"Everybody's f**king life is hard. You are the prince of a godd**n country, who dressed up as a f**king Nazi, and now you're trying to come back as the Pope? Suck it. No. No," the One Word singer continued.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Kelly reflected on her past struggles with drug addiction and attending rehab no less than five times.

"Rehab can be the best thing that ever happened to you, and it can also be the most boring 28 days of your life, right? It's all about what you put into it," she confessed.

The STORIES fashion designer continued, "I got to the bottom of so many hardcore issues and the root of so many of my problems. It changed everything, once you have an understanding and you get a diagnosis of what it is that's going on."

Kelly stated that she learnt her pattern of addiction behaviour from her 74-year-old rocker father, Ozzy Osbourne.

"Every trick that my dad had I learnt, and it made me a worse drug addict. I covered my tracks because I knew how to do it... I got better and better at hiding it, and more manipulative."