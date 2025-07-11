James Gunn 'blown away' by Superman Legacy auditions

James Gunn has been "blown away" by auditions for 'Superman: Legacy'.



The co-head of DC Studios - who is leading the way as co-chairman and CEO alongside producer Peter Safran - is currently looking for a new Clark Kent and his Man of Steel alter ego as the duo prepare to launch their own DC Universe.



Posting on the Bluesky social media platform, Gunn wrote: "Amazing amazing weekend of auditions for Superman: Legacy.



“I’m blown away by some of these actors, among the best I’ve ever seen or worked with.”



The movie is currently set to be released on July 11, 2025, with Gunn writing and directing.



It will follow Superman trying to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his upbringing as a human on earth.



The latest update comes after Gunn admitted the team were "narrowing it down" when it comes to casting Superman, but he insisted they were "not done yet" despite seeing "a lot of auditions".



Meanwhile he also shrugged off speculation about who will appear as the next Clark Kent following Henry Cavill's appearances in the role.



Appearing on 'Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum', he said: "There’s things in there that are completely false, but I I can’t go out there and say, ‘Oh this isn’t true, and this isn’t true’ without going through everything.



“And by the way, it’s not the audience’s — at this point, I don’t think it’s the business of anyone who is screen-testing for a role. That is a very private thing.”



Earlier this year, Safran insisted the movie would not be an "origins story" for the superhero.



He explained: "It’s not an origins story, it focuses on Superman’s balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.



"He’s the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, he’s kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.”