James Gunn 'blown away' by Superman: Legacy auditions

James Gunn has been "blown away" by the actors auditioning for his new movie Superman: Legacy.

In a statement shared on Bluesky Social, the DC Studios co-head discussed his weekend auditioning to find the star of Superman: Legacy.

"Amazing amazing weekend of auditions for Superman: Legacy," James shared in his update. "I'm blown away by some of these actors, among the best I've ever seen or worked with."

The casting update comes months after James announced he would write and direct the upcoming DC film, slated for release on 11 July 2025.

According to a logline, Superman: Legacy would follow the superhero reconciling "his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas".

The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker recently addressed Superman casting rumours on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast and revealed he is still "narrowing" down the actors up for the superhero role.

"There's things in there that are completely false, but I can't go out there and say, 'Oh this isn't true, and this isn't true' without going through everything," he said. "At this point, I don't think it's the business of anyone who is screen-testing for a role. That is a very private thing."

Superman was previously portrayed by Henry Cavill, however, James and his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran decided to go in a different direction with the character.