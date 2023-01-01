Amanda Bynes placed on psychiatric hold for second time this year

Amanda Bynes has reportedly been placed on a psychiatric hold for the second time this year.



The Hairspray actress was detained by police over the weekend and taken into custody for a mental health evaluation to determine if she needed further treatment.



On Monday, law enforcement sources told TMZ that the authorities decided Amanda needed to be placed on a mandatory psychiatric hold, meaning she can be held for up to 72 hours.



According to TMZ, the 37-year-old was the one who called Los Angeles police on Saturday to report a woman in distress.



The former Nickelodeon star was previously placed on a psychiatric hold in March after she was reportedly found roaming the LA streets naked. She flagged a car down and told the driver she was "coming down from a psychotic episode" and called the emergency services herself.



She was hospitalised for around three weeks before being discharged from the hospital just over two months ago.



In 2014, Amanda announced that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder amid mental health and substance abuse problems.



As a result, her parents were granted a conservatorship over her affairs, which stayed in place until the agreement was officially terminated in March 2022 due to an improvement in her mental health and wellbeing.