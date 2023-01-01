Paxton Whitehead dies aged 85

British actor Paxton Whitehead has died at the age of 85.

The Friends guest star passed away on Friday at a hospital in Arlington, Virginia, his son Charles told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday.

Whitehead was best known to television audiences for his recurring or guest appearances in U.S. shows, such as his portrayal of Mr. Waltham, Rachel's boss at Bloomingdale's department store, on Friends in 1998.

He also led the short-lived sitcom Marblehead Manor and appeared in other TV shows such as Mad About You, Frasier, Ellen, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Magnum, P.I., The A-Team, The West Wing, and Murder, She Wrote.

Whitehead made his movie debut in the 1986 comedy Back to School and went on appear in films such as Jumpin' Jack Flash, Baby Boom, The Adventures of Huck Finn, The Duke, and Kate and Leopold.

Outside of his screen work, Whitehead was also a prolific stage actor. He earned a Tony nomination for his performance as Pellinore in a 1980 revival of Camelot opposite Richard Burton. He appeared on Broadway 16 other times between 1962 and 2018, in productions including The Crucifer of Blood, in which he played Sherlock Holmes, My Fair Lady, Noises Off, and The Importance of Being Earnest.

In addition to his son, Whitehead's survivors include his daughter, Alex.