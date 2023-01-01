Tom Cruise keen to make a movie with Scarlett Johansson

Tom Cruise "absolutely" wants to make a film with Scarlett Johansson.

The Marvel actress recently named the Mission: Impossible star as somebody she wants to work with, and it has now been revealed that the feeling is mutual.

At the Rome premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One on Monday, Cruise heaped praise on the actress and insisted a movie collaboration is "gonna happen".

"She's amazing. There's a great actress and a movie star," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "Yes. (A joint project) is gonna happen."

He continued, "Look, I've watched her career her whole life. She's enormously talented, very charismatic. It'd be fun. She could do everything. She could do comedy, drama, action, suspense. She's someone that really draws you in on the screen, on camera. So absolutely, it's gonna happen."

Johansson told the outlet earlier this month at the premiere of her movie Asteroid City that she would "love to work with Tom Cruise" and joked that somebody should pitch the collaborative project.

Cruise is currently promoting the seventh instalment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which was hailed by critics on social media on Monday night.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, also starring Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson, begins rolling out in cinemas from 10 July.