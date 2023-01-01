NEWS Actress Suzan Mutesi and Hop Dao star in upcoming new film Sanctuary Pariahs Newsdesk Share with :





Award-winning Ugandan-Australian Suzan Mutesi, multi-hyphenate style icon, actress, author, model, singer, producer, activist, and creative powerhouse will star in new film, Sanctuary Pariahs, from Australian film Director & Producer Daniel Okoduwa.



Okoduwa is known for the popular action film: Survive or Die. His new movie project Sanctuary Pariahs stars Mutesi and Hop Dao. The film tells the story of people fleeing the state of nature in the old countries, but within the sanctuary they are both trapped in the past and frozen in the present, in a sub-city where only those termed pariahs live.



Suzan Mutesi’s credits include international TV series The Challenge and a cameo appearance in Marvel Studios Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Moon Rock for Monday, Ruby's Choice, Lady Ifrita and Irrationale. Suzan will be starring alongside Vietnamese -Australian actress Hop Dao, a versatile actress who has appeared in numerous films such as Justine Time- screened at Kino Sydney, Parallax Errors, Autopsy, and the upcoming Australian comedy TV series Local Council, due to be aired next year.



Sanctuary Pariahs is co-produced by Los Angeles-based film producer and director Trevor Morgan Doyle, best known for producing Mongolia's 2019 entry to the Oscars and Finland's first superhero film, Rendel: Dark Vengeance, as well as horror/thriller Aberrance, premiering at South By Southwest.

