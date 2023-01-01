Whitney Cummings announces first pregnancy

Whitney Cummings has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The comedian/actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a series of photos to announce her news.

In the photos, the Accused actor is throwing a ball for her dog in a pool while showing off her baby bump. She also added a sonogram image of her baby who is due at the end of this year.

“In these pix I am with child,” the 40-year-old captioned the post. “And there’s a baby in me too. Human pup coming December. All your (tour) dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple of times.”

The comments section of the post was quickly inundated with congratulations for the star. Paris Hilton wrote: “So happy for you sis!”

In February, the comedian revealed that she had frozen her eggs at 32.

During an interview on Today, Whitney was asked whether she was thinking of having a baby. She responded, “Okay so look, here’s the thing. I have all the time in the world to have biological children, so there’s no rush,” she shared. “But I did freeze my eggs.”

The Studio 666 star is currently on a US tour, with the next show in Brea, California, on 23 June. The tour will wrap up in Miami, Florida, on 24 October.