Sarah Jessica Parker's daughters never watched Sex and the City

Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed her daughters never watched Sex and the City.

When asked by Extra TV on Tuesday whether her twin daughters - Marion and Tabitha - have ever watched her Emmy-winning TV series, the 58-year-old actress replied, "No, they have not."

"They'll be 14 at the end of this month. Thus far - maybe that's unique given the complication of me being their parent - thus far, it's not been something that's crossed their viewing radar, and perhaps it never will. I understand that," she told the publication.

Jessica noted that while her daughters were "aware" of the show, it was not "paramount" in their lives.

In addition to her twins, the Hocus Pocus star is also mother to 20-year-old son James, whom she shares with her actor husband Matthew Broderick.

Jessica reprised her Sex and the City role for its sequel series, And Just Like That..., available on HBO.