Michael Patrick King plays coy about Kim Cattrall's future in And Just Like That...

Showrunner Michael Patrick King will be staying tight-lipped about Kim Cattrall's possible future in And Just Like That...

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight for an interview published on Tuesday, the And Just Like That... creator and showrunner discussed the Sex and the City star's upcoming cameo appearance in the sequel show's second season.

"I wouldn't even want you to know she was coming back this time, so I am not gonna say anything about Samantha in the future," Michael said, referencing Kim's character in the series. "Even to the point where Kim was finished playing her for a while I wanted to keep Samantha alive because she's a big part of the Sex and the City brand."

However, he called the cameo a "lovely treat" and added, "It is nostalgic and emotional, and really, in my mind, they've been talking all the time."

Kim played Samantha Jones in the original Sex and the City series, which ran for six seasons and ended in 2004. The sequel series, And Just Like That..., debuted its first season without her in 2021, although Samantha was involved via text message.

Earlier this month, the actress confirmed that she would be joining the series in a cameo scene during its second season.

"So here it is the 25th anniversary, and I guess magic happened," Michael said of Kim's decision. "Some showbiz emotional fan magic happened where all of a sudden Kim is like, 'All right, let's show up for this special treat.' And it was fun."

He added, "I mean, it was always fun to write Samantha, and it was great to have the chance to take her from text to face."

The cast of Sex and the City celebrated the 25th anniversary of the original show's 1998 premiere on 6 June this year.

The second season of And Just Like That... premieres on Thursday.