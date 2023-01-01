Drew Barrymore taking break from social media for the summer

Drew Barrymore is taking a break from her social media accounts.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, The Drew Barrymore Show host told fans she would not be posting on social media as she goes on "some adventures" while her talk show is on a break for the summer.

"Last carousel for the summer," Drew wrote, captioning a series of miscellaneous photos and videos. "I want to thank everyone for making this feed such a loving place. A safe space like on the show."

Calling her Instagram page "very humorous and kind", she continued, "I'm going to take a social media break for the summer. I used to do it all the time. And it's so healthy for the soul. I'm going to go on some adventures. See what I find. No matter what I discover and stumble upon in this world... I do love sharing it.

"And I feel so lucky that we all can all be connected. Thank you to anyone who gives me space in their field. Ok. Now go out and have the summer of your life."

The former child star explained that she would also be working on the next issue of her quarterly print magazine, DREW, and gearing up to return to The Drew Barrymore Show for season four in the autumn.