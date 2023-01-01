Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers settle divorce

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have settled their divorce almost three years after she filed to end their marriage.

The Call Me by Your Name star submitted his final declaration of disclosure in his divorce case with Chambers on 14 June, meaning the pair have reached an agreement regarding spousal and child support and the division of assets.

According to People, the Declaration of Default reveals "the parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court".

Hammer and Chambers are asking the court to "approve the agreement".

The Bird Bakery founder first filed for a dissolution of the marriage on 10 July 2020, after 10 years together. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Chambers and Hammer share two children together: six-year-old Ford and eight-year-old Harper.

After the split, in March 2021, Hammer faced sexual abuse allegations that prompted an investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. However, the District Attorney announced on 31 May this year that they had declined to prosecute the actor after finding "insufficient evidence" to charge him with a crime.

"I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed," the 36-year-old said in a statement. "I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared."

Hammer's attorney has always maintained that all of the actor's sexual encounters have "been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory".