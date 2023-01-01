Taylor Sheridan ‘disappointed’ by Kevin Costner’s exit from Yellowstone

Taylor Sheridan feels let down by Kevin Costner’s exit from Yellowstone.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Yellowstone creator admitted he is “disappointed” that Kevin Costner, who plays the lead character John Dutton, will be leaving the hit drama series.

“I’m disappointed,” the 53-year-old filmmaker told the outlet. “It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it.”

Earlier this year, Kevin, 68, shocked fans by announcing that he was planning to leave the series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Dances With Wolves actor is leaving to focus on his own Western Epic, titled Horizon.

Although Taylor is not pleased with the actor’s departure, he has vowed not to make the fictional character pay the price on screen in a “f**k you car crash”.

“I was killed in a f**k you car crash!” the filmmaker joked, referring to the brutal death of his Sons of Anarchy character.

“I don’t do f**k you car crashes,” he stated. “Whether (Dutton’s fate) inflates (Costner’s) ego or insults is collateral damage that I don’t factor in with regard to storytelling."

There are ongoing conversations to try to persuade Kevin to appear in a few more scenes to wrap up his character, The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Last month it was confirmed by Paramount that Yellowstone would come to an end after the remainder of season five.

There are currently plans in development for a new spin-off series that could star Matthew McConaughey.