Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd reveal baby's name

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have revealed their new baby's name.

In a Wednesday Instagram post, the Australian dancer posted the first close-up photo of the couple's newborn son.

"Rio John Chmerkovskiy," Peta captioned the image, which featured the baby lying beside a board showing his first and middle name. "Born ~ 6.18.2023 8.6 oz and thriving!

"We are overjoyed to share our baby boy with all of you. @shai.aleksander is already the best big brother and we all feel very complete... Life is good."

The Dancing with the Stars alums, who share a six-year-old son named Shai, announced on Monday that they had welcomed their second child on Sunday.

Maksim captioned a hospital snap of himself holding the baby, "Happy Father's Day to me! #MadeInPeta."

Peta revealed in January that she and Maksim were expecting another child together after multiple miscarriages and one round of IVF.

The couple married in 2017.