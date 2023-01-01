Kim Kardashian confirms new crush

Kim Kardashian has confirmed that she has a new crush.

During an appearance on Hailey Bieber's Who's In My Bathroom? series on YouTube, the Skims founder played a game of Truth or Shot in which she was asked whether she had a crush on anyone at the moment.

"I almost want to take a drink because I kinda want it to come true," Kim told Hailey. "I'm more into privacy these days."

Noting that the mystery man was not aware of her feelings, Kim downed a shot instead of revealing his name.

The beauty mogul and television personality split from comedian Pete Davidson in August last year.

In a recent interview with Jay Shetty, the 42-year-old insisted that she is in no rush to find another man.

"I definitely will take my time, and I think there's so many factors especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life," she said.

However, during last week's episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she had been going on secret dates with a mystery man.

"What's so funny is my friends wanted me to meet someone, so we go to New York and we go to (bleeped)," she told Scott Disick during the reality show. "That's like my spot because there's a private room downstairs, but then on the Internet, it was like, 'Kim reconnects with Pete at this place.' But it was the place I would go and have my secret dinners with Pete and he's probably like, I know what she's up to."

When asked if the new man was up to par, Kim confirmed, "Oh, (he) so meets the standards."