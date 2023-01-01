Yvonne Strahovski pregnant with third child

Yvonne Strahovski is expecting her third child.

The Handmaid's Tale actress announced that she and her actor husband Tim Loden are expanding their family via Instagram on Wednesday. She shared a photo of her posing at home, with her baby bump visible underneath her black top and leggings, alongside her dog Pizza and one of her children.

"Well here we go. Baby bump #3," she wrote in the caption. "Pizza really wanted to be in the photo. So did Mr tiny feet hiding behind me."

The Australian actress received congratulatory messages in the comments, with her former Chuck co-star Zachary Levi writing, "Awww yesssssss!!! Congratsss!!!"

Meanwhile, Teresa Palmer commented, "Yessss mama!!!", Olivia Munn posted, "So happy for you sis," and Sterling K. Brown wrote, "Congratulations, ma'am!"

Yvonne and Tim are already parents to two sons; William was born in October 2018, while their second child was born in December 2021.

The 40-year-old actress revealed she was married to Tim in 2017.