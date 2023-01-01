Tenoch Huerta exits Netflix movie following sexual assault allegations

Tenoch Huerta has dropped out of the Netflix film Fiesta en la Madriguera following allegations of sexual assault.

The Mexican actor, who is best known internationally for playing Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was accused of sexual abuse in a Twitter thread by activist and saxophonist María Elena Ríos earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Huerta, who denied the claims at the time, announced he had dropped out of the Netflix movie to focus on restoring his reputation.

"Given the impact of the recent false statements by María Elena Ríos and the damage they have caused, I have no choice but to withdraw from participating in the film Fiesta en la Madriguera," Huerta said in a statement, reports Deadline.

"It is with great sadness that I do this, but I cannot allow her actions to harm not only me, but also the work of dozens of talented and hard-working people involved in the project. My focus now is simple: continue the process of restoring my reputation."

After Ríos publicly accused him of being a "sexual predator", the 42-year-old called the allegations "false and completely unsubstantiated" and claimed that he had a consensual relationship with Ríos for several months about a year ago.

"A few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage," the Narcos: Mexico actor stated.

"Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive."

According to the outlet, the film, which translates to Party at the Burrow, was set to begin filming on 15 June.