Kim Kardashian admits she’s ‘protective’ of Khloé Kardashian

Kim Kardashian admitted she is especially "protective" of her sister Khloé Kardashian.

While talking to Hailey Bieber for an episode of her YouTube series Who’s In My Bathroom, the reality star opened up about feeling particularly protective over her younger sister Khloé when it comes to online gossip.

“People want to believe what they want to believe and you can’t change that. So it’s about finding your inner peace and like, you being okay with that,” the Kardashians star explained. “Khloé gets a lot of s**t – and I just get so protective of her because I feel like she gets it the worst.”

The Skims founder added, “And it’s so frustrating and people don’t ever want to take a second to be like, she’s human.”

Kim admitted though she tries to restrain herself and find “inner peace,” sometimes she can't help but "clap back" at negative comments.

“Every once in a while, I clap back if I'm just in the mood and can’t handle it. I’m like, ‘Dude, you know, it didn’t go down like that. This is it.’ And I always have the facts,” the aspiring lawyer said.

Over the past few years, the Good American founder has received a huge amount of online attention as a result of her on-and-off relationship with the father of her children and ex-boyfriend, basketball player Tristan Thompson.

The pair parted ways for good in 2022 after it was revealed that Tristan had secretly welcomed a son named Theo with fitness model Maralee Nichols the previous year.