Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg 'dead serious' about cage fight

Tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have agreed to fight each other in a cage match.

The Twitter owner, 51, posted a message to his social media platform that he was "up for a cage fight" with the 39-year-old boss of Facebook and Instagram parent company, Meta.

Mark replied by posting a screenshot of Elon's tweet with the caption "send me location". Elon quickly shot back with "Vegas Octagon", referring to the fighting cage in Las Vegas used for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bouts.

Elon also tweeted, "I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus', where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing."

While there is clearly plenty of speculation as to whether the tech moguls are for real or just messing around, UFC chief Dana White confirmed the pair are "dead serious" about an extraordinary fight in the octagon.

"Talked with Mark and Elon last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this," Dana told TMZ on Friday, before claiming it could be the most-watched fight in history.

"The biggest fight of all time was Floyd (Mayweather) and Conor (McGregor), I just think it triples that," he said. "There's no limit on what that thing can make."

While Elon has confessed to "almost never" working out, Mark has already been training in mixed martial arts (MMA) and has recently won jiu-jitsu tournaments.