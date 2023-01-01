Barack Obama insists he creates his year-end lists himself

Barack Obama has addressed a rumour claiming he doesn't write his own year-end lists.

While speaking to comedian Hasan Minhaj for a new interview posted to YouTube, the former President of the United States opened up about releasing his lists of favourite books, films and music at the end of every year.

Addressing the rumour, he said, "People believe the books and the movies, but the playlists, they somehow think - and this is somehow coming from young people like you - somehow y'all think you invented rock and roll. You invented hip-hop. And so the fact that my lists are, you know, pretty incredible, people seem to think, 'Well he must have had some 20-year-old intern who was figuring out this latest cut.' No man, it's on my iPad right now."

However, the former politician noted that he will sometimes receive "suggestions" for songs on his music list, but they won't make the cut unless he actually likes them.

"I will confess that there are times - on the playlists, on the music lists - where I will get suggestions," he added. "Because it's not like I got time to be listening to music all the time. So typically, at the end of the year, what happens is folks will be like, 'Man, you need to listen to this. This is good.' But unless I'm actually listening to it, watching it, reading it, I won't put it on there."