Jennifer Lawrence reveals method actors make her 'nervous'

Jennifer Lawrence is apprehensive about working with method actors.

During an episode of Hot Ones which aired on Youtube on Thursday, the Silver Linings Playbook star admitted she would be "nervous" to work with an actor "who is method", meaning they immerse themselves in their character during the shoot.

"I would have no idea how to talk to them. Do I have to be in character? That would make me nervous," the 32-year-old confessed to host Sean Evans. "I haven't seen another (acting) process that I've been curious about. You don't know about them all the time."

Jennifer recalled that working with Christian Bale on the 2013 film American Hustle changed her acting process, as she watched the Oscar winner get in and out of character while filming.

"I had always been very on-off, on-off until I did American Hustle," the fellow Oscar winner shared. "I noticed when the camera started rolling and the crew started preparing, like 10 seconds to action, he would start getting ready. I saw that and thought, 'That seems like a really good idea.' So I started doing that."

The Mother! actor is currently on the promotional circuit for her new film, No Hard Feelings, which is in cinemas now.