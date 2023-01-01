Adam Sandler celebrates 20th wedding anniversary with wife Jackie

Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler have celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

In a Wednesday Instagram post, The Wedding Singer star commemorated 20 years of being married to his wife Jackie.

"Your 'I do' was the best gift of my life. My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day," Adam captioned a photo of the pair together on their wedding day. "Us. The kids. Lets keep going and going babe. Lots of love to give you. Always."

Adam and Jackie married in June 2003 in Malibu, California. They share two children together: 17-year-old Sadie and 14-year-old Sunny.

The couple met in 1999 on the set of Big Daddy, in which Adam starred and Jackie played a waitress. Since Big Daddy, Jackie has appeared in many of Adams's movies such as Just Go With It, Murder Mystery, and 50 First Dates.

Adam, Jackie, Sadie, and Sunny will be seen on screen together later this year in the Netflix comedy You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah. The movie will be released in August.