Niecy Nash inundated with messages from LGBTQ fans after marrying wife

Niecy Nash was inundated with messages of support from her LGBTQ+ fans after she married her wife Jessica Betts in 2020.

The Scream Queens actress, who had previously been in marriages to men, surprised her fans in August 2020 when she announced she had married the singer and actress.

In an interview with USA Today, Niecy revealed that people reach out to her and Jessica often to thank them for their relationship.

"We get that all the time. 'Oh my gosh, can I take a picture with both of you?' Or they will DM us and say thank you for how you love, or you inspired me," she shared. "But the one thing about love is that it is an equalizer. It doesn't matter who, how you love, whatever you identify as, but it's the one thing that, when it's in its truest form, it inspires."

Niecy then noted that their relationship is also rather popular with straight people.

"We get so much love from the people who call themselves 'the straights'. We get a lot of straight people saying that we are their couple goals. So we get it all the way around," she continued. "And I just think it's because what people are responding to is an authenticity in our love. It's not sensational. It's not fake. It's not forced. It just is."

Niecy, 53, was previously married to Don Nash, the father of her three children, for 13 years until 2007 and Jay Tucker from 2011 until their split in October 2019.