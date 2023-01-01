Jennifer Lawrence teases 'a lot of alternate lines' cut from No Hard Feelings

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed there were "a lot of alternate lines" that didn't make it into 'No Hard Feelings'.

The 32-year-old actress stars opposite Andrew Barth Feldman, 21, in Gene Stupnitsky's racy rom-com and she admitted while she didn't improvise much herself, the director and writer was keen to get the actors trying out lots of different ideas he was coming up with.

Speaking to HeyUGuys.com, she said: "There wasn't that much was improv because the script was really, really funny and Gene was the head writer of 'The Office', so he throw out a lot of alternate lines.

"So basically, Gene is improv-ing and I'm just his avatar!"

Lawrence insisted there weren't any parts of the movie that made her nervous, although she did find a certain rollerblading scene quite challenging.

She laughed: "Not really! I mean, the rollerblading scenes were intense!"

She was keen to point out she wasn't "uncomfortable" with anything in the raunchy comedy.

She said: "Doing a loud comedy, period, I guess was out of my comfort zone. But I wasn't uncomfortable, I had such a good time.

"It was just the funniest thing I'd ever read, so I just couldn't wait to make it."

Meanwhile, her co-star Feldman insisted while being cast alongside the 'Hunger Games' actress was a "huge" chance of him as a performer, he's most grateful for the friendship they struck up during filming.

He told the outlet: "It's a huge opportunity, but getting to become friends with Jen is the thing that I will take with me for the rest of life. She's a wonderful friend and really important to me."

The synopsis for the movie reads: "On the brink of losing her home, Maddie finds an intriguing job listing: helicopter parents looking for someone to bring their introverted 19-year-old son out of his shell before college.

"She has one summer to make him a man or die trying."