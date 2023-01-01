Sarah Ferguson recovers from surgery after breast cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson has revealed she was recovering from surgery following a cancer diagnosis.

The Duchess of York, 63, received the diagnosis during a routine mammogram and was reportedly admitted to King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday for a major operation.

She was discharged on Sunday, with her representative Lauren Auslander telling USA Today via a statement that the duchess's "prognosis is good".

"The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days," the statement read. "She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."

Sarah and her two children - Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie - are patrons of the Teenage Cancer Trust, which the grandmother begun work with 30 years ago.

She previously admitted her support for cancer patients was influenced by her father Ronald Ferguson, who was diagnosed with both prostate and skin cancer before he died of a heart attack in 2003.

Her stepfather Hector Barrantes also died in 1990 after his battle with cancer of the lymph glands.