Jon Hamm marries fiancée Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm wed his fiancée and Mad Men co-star Anna Osceola over the weekend.

Jon, 52, and Anna, 35, tied the knot on Saturday at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, during a star-studded sunset ceremony which included guests Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey and Larry David, reports TMZ.

The wedding venue marked the same location where Jon's Mad Men character, Don Draper, created his Coca-Cola advertisement in the show's 2015 series finale.

Jon's Mad Men co-star John Slattery also attended, and could be seen snapping photos of the groom on his phone before Anna walked down the aisle in a strapless white gown to the theme song of the 1967 James Bond film You Only Live Twice.

Jon and Anna first met on the set of Mad Men in 2015, but were not romantically linked until 2020. In March 2022, the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple for the first time at Mercedes-Benz's Academy Awards viewing party.

News of the couple's engagement broke in February.