Hansal Mehta agrees multi-year Netflix deal

Hansal Mehta has agreed a multi-year deal with Netflix.

The ‘Scoop’ creator has signed on the dotted line with the streaming giant to write and direct a number of television shows for them after the success of his series based on the book ‘Behind Bars in Bycullia: My Days in Prison’ by the investigative crime journalist Jigna Vora and starring Karishma Tanna as the lead character Jagruti Pathak.

The 55-year-old filmmaker told Variety: “As a filmmaker, the idea of creating diverse and dynamic stories constantly keeps me on my toes. What excites me about this partnership with Netflix, which is home to some of the finest talent, is the potential for my work to reach viewers across the world. As was the case with ‘Scoop,’ Netflix is engaged in the creative process right from the scripting, all the way to its marketing and distribution, which is critical for the success of any creative collaboration. This long-term partnership with them is only going to empower me to dive into a variety of undiscovered stories.”

The streamer praised Hansal - who has credits like the films ‘Shahid’ and ‘Aligarh’ under his belt - for being “a nuanced storyteller” and is uniquely positioned to take on the task of creating more shows for their site over the coming years.

Monika Shergill, a vice president for content for Netflix India, added: “Hansal is a master of his craft and has an eye for spotting stories that have a broad appeal and are relevant to a wide audience. Being a nuanced storyteller, he is able to tell these stories like no one else. ‘Scoop’ marks yet another success for our series this year and with this partnership, we look forward to never seen before stories that audiences will love.”