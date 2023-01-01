Tom Holland acknowledges 'horrible' reviews of The Crowded Room

Tom Holland has acknowledged the criticism of his series The Crowded Room.

During a recent video interview with UNILAD, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star openly acknowledged the negative reviews when he was asked how being a supporter of the Tottenham Hotspur soccer team has contributed to his character.

"I think being a Tottenham fan is somewhat like being in The Crowded Room. It has taught me resilience. You know, Tottenham have never won anything and supporting them is incredibly difficult," Tom told the outlet. "It's no secret that my show has been so horribly reviewed but I'm here today to promote the show and I'm still here. So I'm very resilient."

The Crowded Room currently has a 31 per cent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, although the audience score is 89 per cent.

Elsewhere in the video interview, the British actor explained that he hoped the TV show will encourage people to get help if they need it.

"The message of the show, which can address various issues, is that asking for help should be celebrated in our society. It's an act of bravery," he said. "If we can somehow empower people to say, 'I'm not feeling good, I really need some help,' then we've achieved our goal."

Episodes of the psychological thriller will be released every Friday until 28 July on Apple TV+.