Porscha Coleman insists co-star Jamie Foxx is 'doing well'

Jamie Foxx's co-star Porscha Coleman has shared an update on his health.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at this year's BET Awards ceremony, Porscha updated fans on her Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! co-star's condition after he was hospitalised for an unknown medical complication in April.

"I've talked to people very close to Foxx. (He) is doing well," Porscha told the outlet. "I hate that the media outlets kept running with the narrative of what was going on without having the proper information."

She continued, "One thing about Jamie is that he's always valued his privacy. If you've noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low. Even when it came to dating, Jamie's always been private, so it never surprised me. Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it. He's resting, he's well. And he's going to be back. Trust and believe."

A gossip columnist claimed on Dr. Drew Pinsky's online show earlier this month that the actor was hospitalised for complications related to his Covid-19 vaccine, but Jamie's representative later told ET that the claim was "completely inaccurate".

In May, Jamie's daughter Corinne told followers that her father had been "out of the hospital for weeks" and was "recuperating".

Jamie and Porscha's short-lived show ran for one season on Netflix in 2021.