Chris Noth denies feeling 'iced out' by Sex and the City co-stars

Chris Noth has denied feeling "iced out" by his Sex and the City co-stars amid allegations of sexual assault.

In a Saturday Instagram post, the actor shared a screengrab of an article which claimed that his Sex and the City and And Just Like That... co-stars "iced" him out after four women accused him of sexual assault in 2021.

Shutting down the report, Noth wrote in the caption, "I usually don't respond to this kind of thing. And I do know that people like drama and gossip... but this article by (journalist's name) is absolute nonsense. Just thought you'd like to know."

In the original report by RadarOnline, it was claimed that the actor wasn't invited to parties hosted by his fellow castmates, and didn't receive "greeting cards or happy birthday texts".

Shortly after the premiere of the Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That..., in December 2021, two women came forward to accuse Noth of sexual assault. Two more women followed later that month. The 68-year-old has always maintained his innocence and has never been charged with a crime in relation to the accusations.

At the time, his co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis issued a joint statement about the claims.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," they said. "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences."

Noth's character, Carrie Bradshaw's husband Mr. Big, was killed off in the premiere episode of the revival series.