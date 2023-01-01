Vanessa Kirby describes Napoleon as Ridley Scott's 'finest historical biopic'

Vanessa Kirby has described Ridley Scott's upcoming movie Napoleon as the director's "finest historical biopic".

The upcoming drama depicts Napoleon Bonaparte's rise to power through the lens of the French leader's addictive and volatile relationship with his wife Empress Joséphine, played by Kirby.

During a recent interview with Collider, The Crown actress heaped praise on Scott's movie and her "extraordinary" co-star Joaquin Phoenix.

"It's epic. Joaquin is extraordinary. It's Ridley's finest historical biopic, really. It's got incredible battles and an amazing character study, like Joaquin does. It was a pleasure. It was a pleasure to do it. I loved it," she gushed.

The British star also explained that Scott's filmmaking style is completely different to Christopher McQuarrie's, who recently directed her in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

"You will do 40 or 50 takes (with McQuarrie), you can do anything, you know, play around, or it might just be in one single shot. He will ask so many different things of you, you'll do that," she shared. "Then with Ridley, he shoots with maybe six cameras and you'll do a couple of takes because he catches from every angle. He says it's like theatre because you can shoot a scene and he'll capture every single image, and then you can move on."

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will be released in cinemas next month, while Napoleon is scheduled to hit screens in November.